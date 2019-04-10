Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reportedly heads to Triple-A, awaits anticipated promotion to Blue Jays
Vlad Jr. was in extended spring training due to an oblique injury
The prospect with the most hype this past spring amid a sea of talented youngsters was easily Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but on March 10 he suffered an oblique injury. He was unlikely to start the season in the majors anyway, due to service-time manipulation, but this removed all doubt (and took the Blue Jays off the hook, some might argue).
He's now healthy enough again to start making a run at his anticipated big-league debut. Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports that Guerrero's rehab assignment in extended spring training has concluded and he's headed to Triple-A Buffalo.
Now, generally I'd sound the alarm here, but this makes sense. Guerrero since returning from injury has seen 15 at-bats, with four hits, against Class A-type competition. Going to the majors would mean he was being throw straight into the fire, and he's never even played in The Show before. Let him get into a groove in Triple-A and then bring him up to great fanfare.
Plus, the 2019 Blue Jays haven't exactly looked like contenders to this point, so there's no rush.
Guerrero, 20, hit .381/.437/.636 with 29 doubles, a triple, 20 homers, 78 RBI and 38 strikeouts compared to 37 walks last season in 95 games (one at Class A-Advanced, three in Rookie Ball, 61 in Double-A and 30 in Triple-A).
Though Guerrero had tough competition from the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr., Pete Alonso and others, he was the near-consensus top prospect in baseball heading into the season. We'll see him soon.
