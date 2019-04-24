Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be called up by Blue Jays, make anticipated MLB debut Friday vs. Athletics
Guerrero is the consensus top prospect in all of baseball
The Toronto Blue Jays will call up third baseman and top overall prospect in the game Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Friday in time for the weekend home series against the Athletics. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo announced the decision to reporters on Thursday evening.
CBS Sports will have more to come on this story.
