Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be called up by Blue Jays, make anticipated MLB debut Friday vs. Athletics

Guerrero is the consensus top prospect in all of baseball

The Toronto Blue Jays will call up third baseman and top overall prospect in the game Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Friday in time for the weekend home series against the Athletics. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo announced the decision to reporters on Thursday evening

CBS Sports will have more to come on this story.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories