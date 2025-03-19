The conclusion of a college baseball game between Jackson State and Prairie View A&M turned into a powder keg following a walk-off win. The two teams started to trade punches and shoves after Prairie View A&M notched a walk-off double. Nine different players have been suspended for four games apiece by the SWAC.

The incident happened after Saturday's game when Trenton Bush connected on a walk-off double to win the game 7-6. Bush began to celebrate as he approached second base when he was met by Jackson State left-fielder Davione Hull, who made a beeline for Bush.

Hull then could be seen shoving another Prairie View A&M player, which led to the brawl getting out of hand. The frustration could also been seen by the catcher launching the ball out of play as Prairie View A&M celebrated.

Due to the position of the camera behind home plate, it was hard to see exactly what took place during the brawl on the field. The teams were eventually separated.

According to the Clarion Ledger, Jackson State outfielder/pitcher Arjun Huerta grabbed Bush's bat and threw it into the crowd. As the fracas was unfolding, Prairie View A&M's public address announcer was attempting to tell fans not to make their way onto the field despite the chaotic situation, alerting them that they would be banned from future games if they entered the field of play.

Prairie View A&M and Jackson State were both fined $25,000 as a result of the brawl by the SWAC. The conference didn't reveal exactly which specific players received suspensions, but six players were from Jackson State and the other three were from Prairie View A&M.