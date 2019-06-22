Walker Buehler strikes out career-high 16 in his first complete game in Dodgers' walk-off win over Rockies
Buehler looked incredible against the best offense in the National League
Dodgers starter Walker Buehler struck out a career-high 16 in Los Angeles' walk-off win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Buehler (8-1) pitched the first complete game of his MLB career and 15 of his 16 strikeouts were swinging, which is tied for the second most by any starter in a game in the past 10 seasons.
Buehler, 24, gave up two home runs, and the only other hit he allowed was a single to Charlie Blackmon in the ninth. The right-hander didn't walk a single Colorado batter. The Rockies are the National League's best offense with a team batting average of .270.
Friday's game was a rematch of last year's Game 163 to decide the NL West title, won by the Dodgers. It was Buehler squaring off again with Rockies starter German Marquez. Marquez gave up two runs -- one earned -- and five hits in eight innings. The right-hander struck out eight with no walks.
In his four starts this June, Buehler is 3-0 with a 0.87 ERA and 42 strikeouts against one walk in 31 innings. Buehler racked up a few milestones thanks to Friday's fantastic outing:
In his second year in the big leagues, Buehler is putting together a strong case for his first All-Star selection this summer. Speaking of which, the finalists to start the All-Star Game were revealed Friday, with L.A.'s Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson heading to the final round of fan voting. All-Star reserves and pitchers will be revealed at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday, June 30.
The Dodgers (52-25) have won four straight games and will continue their three-game series against the Rockies (40-35) on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Friday: Pujols returns to St. Louis
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Yankees' home run streak at 24 games
Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres each homered in Friday's win over the Astros
-
2019 College World Series schedule
The road to Omaha is complete, now it's time for the College World Series
-
Rangers' Mazara crushes HR 505(?) feet
The gargantuan blast ended up near the top row in Globe Life Park after a bounce
-
Reviewing Keuchel's Braves debut
Friday marked Dallas Keuchel's first start at the big-league level since October
-
Cubs, Braves, Astros lead ASG finalists
Here are the finalists for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game election process