Walker Buehler strikes out career-high 16 in his first complete game in Dodgers' walk-off win over Rockies

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler struck out a career-high 16 in Los Angeles' walk-off win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Buehler (8-1) pitched the first complete game of his MLB career and 15 of his 16 strikeouts were swinging, which is tied for the second most by any starter in a game in the past 10 seasons.

Buehler, 24, gave up two home runs, and the only other hit he allowed was a single to Charlie Blackmon in the ninth. The right-hander didn't walk a single Colorado batter. The Rockies are the National League's best offense with a team batting average of .270.

Friday's game was a rematch of last year's Game 163 to decide the NL West title, won by the Dodgers. It was Buehler squaring off again with Rockies starter German Marquez. Marquez gave up two runs -- one earned -- and five hits in eight innings. The right-hander struck out eight with no walks.

In his four starts this June, Buehler is 3-0 with a 0.87 ERA and 42 strikeouts against one walk in 31 innings. Buehler racked up a few milestones thanks to Friday's fantastic outing:

Walker Buehler is the ONLY pitcher in Dodgers history with more than 15 strikeouts and no walks in a game since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893



h/t @EliasSports — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 22, 2019

Walker Buehler is the first pitcher with a 16-strikeout complete-game walk-off win since Nolan Ryan on 9/27/1973. Ryan struck out 16 Twins in 11 innings, then Richie Scheinblum hit a walk-off home run. https://t.co/Vcs5gjR9Ql — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) June 22, 2019

Walker Buehler: 16 strikeouts



More than Clayton Kershaw has ever had in a game. The most by a Dodgers pitcher since Hideo Nomo's 17 on April 13, 1996.



His last three in the 9th:

14: 97.7 mph, 2,447 rpm heat 🔥

15: 81.9 mph, 3,192 rpm curve 🌀

16: 97.2 mph, 2,622 rpm heat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BefIrEpMsP — David Adler (@_dadler) June 22, 2019

In his second year in the big leagues, Buehler is putting together a strong case for his first All-Star selection this summer. Speaking of which, the finalists to start the All-Star Game were revealed Friday, with L.A.'s Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson heading to the final round of fan voting. All-Star reserves and pitchers will be revealed at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday, June 30.

The Dodgers (52-25) have won four straight games and will continue their three-game series against the Rockies (40-35) on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET.