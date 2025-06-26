Wander Franco, who is still under contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, was convicted of sexual abuse in a Dominican court Thursday, according to the Associated Press. Franco, who faced charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking, received a two-year suspended sentence.

In January 2024, prosecutors delivered roughly 600 pages of evidence alleging that Franco had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl for four months. He was also accused provided the girl's mother with cash payments and a car in exchange for her consenting to the relationship. The girl's mother received a 10-year prison sentence.

While awaiting trial, Franco was arrested on a gun-related charge following an altercation in November 2024. He faces a separate legal case for the gun charge.

Now that the criminal proceedings in the Dominican Republic are complete, Franco will be investigated by MLB and will face a suspension under the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Criminal charges or a conviction are not required for discipline under the domestic violence policy.

"Major League Baseball is proud to have a collectively bargained Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy that reflects our commitment to these issues," the league said in a statement Thursday. "We are aware of today's verdict in the Wander Franco trial and will conclude our investigation at the appropriate time."

The longest suspension under the league's domestic violence policy is the 324-game ban given to Trevor Bauer in April 2022, after multiple women accused him of sexual abuse. Bauer's suspension was later reduced to 194 games on appeal.

Franco last played a game for the Rays on Aug. 12, 2023. He was on administrative leave from that day through July 10, 2024, when charges were filed. At that point, he was placed on the restricted list. Franco has not been paid nor received service time while on the restricted list. This is Year 5 of the 11-year, $182 million contract extension he signed in November 2021.

Now 24, Franco was once one of the brightest young stars in the game. He finished third in the 2021 AL Rookie of the Year voting despite playing only 70 games, and was an All-Star in 2022.