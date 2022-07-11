The Rays lost to the Reds on Saturday in walk-off fashion for the second straight day, but a bigger loss might've occurred earlier in the game. Star shortstop Wander Franco went down with a wrist injury that will keep him out of the Rays' lineup for several weeks. Franco is set to undergo surgery on his hamate bone on Tuesday, per the Tampa Bay Times, and is expected to miss 5-8 weeks.

In the top of the first inning, Franco fouled off a triple-digit heater from Reds starter Hunter Greene. After the swing, Franco winced a bit and shook his right hand. After he struck out looking, he was immediately removed from the game. The Rays announced Franco had "discomfort in his right hand and wrist." They placed Franco on the injured list after Saturday's game.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Franco, 21, debuted last season and finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting despite being incredibly young and only playing in 70 games. He has MVP-caliber talent and was ranked as the top prospect in all of baseball before his promotion. He's hitting .260/.308/.396 with 12 doubles, two triples, five homers, 23 RBI, 34 runs, five steals and 1.7 WAR in 56 games this season. He missed about three weeks earlier this season due to a quad strain.

With Franco down, the Rays -- 45-40 and in third place in the AL East -- will use Taylor Walls as the regular shortstop.