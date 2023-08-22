Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been placed on administrative under Major League Baseball's sport's joint policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse, the league announced on Tuesday. The move comes as the league continues investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor made against Franco on social media.

"Per an agreement between MLB and the MLBPA, Wander Franco has been placed on Administrative Leave until further notice as MLB continues its ongoing investigation," MLB said in a statement. "The administrative leave, effective immediately, is not disciplinary under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. We will comment further at the appropriate time."

On Aug. 15, the Associated Press reported that Dominican Republic authorities are investigating Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor. The report was confirmed by the office of the attorney general. Ángel Darío Tejeda Fabal, a prosecutor in the Dominican Republic province of Peravia, later told the AP that an investigation into Franco was open under a division specializing in minors and gender violence.

Initially, Franco and the Rays agreed that he would go on the restricted list, and he has not played in a game since Aug. 12.

"We support Major League Baseball's decision to place Wander Franco on Administration Leave," the Rays said in a statement on Tuesday. "The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and supporters as this process unfolds. We will have no further statements on this matter until MLB completes its process."

Franco's stay on the restricted list ended Tuesday, which in part led to the decision to put Franco on administrative while the league's probe continues. Under the league's policy, administrative leave lasts for seven days. MLB can extend administrative leave multiple times until the investigation is concluded. However, after the initial seven days the any extensions of administrative leave must be agreed to by the players' union. According to the league's statement quoted above, the MLBPA has already agreed to Franco's leave, which suggests it is open-ended and will last as long as the investigation does.

Any player placed on administrative leave is removed from the 40-man roster but continues to receive his contractual salary.

Franco, 22, signed an 11-year contract extension worth $182 million with the Rays in November 2021. He was selected to his first All-Star Game this season and is hitting .281/.344/.475 in 112 games.