Warriors star Klay Thompson had a great reaction to his brother Trayce robbing a home run for the A's

Sibling #respect, on display

On Wednesday night, Athletics outfielder Trayce Thompson made an impressive snare of a Yasiel Puig would-be home run ...

Know who was watching? The other Thompson brother who plays sports in the Bay Area in exchange for redeemable currency. We speak, of course, of Golden State Warriors deep threat Klay Thompson, whose squadron is preparing to take on the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA playoffs

Despite such looming high stakes, Klay made time to watch his bro play some baseball via the magic of color television, and he gave it up for the Puig robbery. Please witness ... 

@klaythompson likes what he sees 😂 (via @klaythompson/IG)

A post shared by Oakland Athletics (@athletics) on

Yes, there's a Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag in honor of the family glove-work. How about that? How about that. 

People, this has been a piece of baseball content about a basketball player watching television. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES