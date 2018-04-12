Warriors star Klay Thompson had a great reaction to his brother Trayce robbing a home run for the A's

On Wednesday night, Athletics outfielder Trayce Thompson made an impressive snare of a Yasiel Puig would-be home run ...

Know who was watching? The other Thompson brother who plays sports in the Bay Area in exchange for redeemable currency. We speak, of course, of Golden State Warriors deep threat Klay Thompson, whose squadron is preparing to take on the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA playoffs.

Despite such looming high stakes, Klay made time to watch his bro play some baseball via the magic of color television, and he gave it up for the Puig robbery. Please witness ...

Yes, there's a Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag in honor of the family glove-work. How about that? How about that.

People, this has been a piece of baseball content about a basketball player watching television.