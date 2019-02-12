Washington Capitals players say Bryce Harper is unfollowing them on social media
As all eyes await a decision in free agency, Caps players think this could be 'writing on the wall'
Bryce Harper is in no rush to make his long-anticipated free-agent decision, but we might have another indication that his plans do not include a return to Washington. That indication comes straight from other professional athletes in D.C.
With the Washington Nationals set to hit spring training on Wednesday, even the NHL's Washington Capitals were asked about Harper's future this week. And veteran winger Tom Wilson told NBC4 Sports that Harper's recent social media activity offers some clues.
"I know a couple of us got the unfollow the other day," he said, "so I don't know if that's writing on the wall or what."
Wilson added that the longtime Nationals slugger "kind of jumped the Caps ship" for the "Vegas bandwagon" when the Golden Knights debuted in 2017-18, bringing NHL representation to Harper's hometown. But as of Tuesday morning, goalie Braden Holtby was the only Capitals player still among Harper's 24 Twitter follows.
"I'm sure he's going to make the best decision for him and his family and his future," Wilson said.
Back in November, reports indicated that Harper turned down a 10-year, $300-million contract offer to remain with the Nationals. But the 26-year-old former NL MVP has had a quiet market since becoming a free agent. Like fellow unsigned star Manny Machado, he's been by courted the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants and other speculated suitors but doesn't appear close to a deal with spring training starting.
