Washington Nationals tender contracts to three arbitration-eligible players: Anthony Rendon; Michael A. Taylor, and Tanner Roark...

The Washington Nationals have just three arbitration-eligible players this season. All three (Anthony Rendon, Michael A. Taylor, and Tanner Roark) were tendered contracts today...

In advance of this evening’s 8:00 PM EST non-tender deadline, the defending NL East champion Washington Nationals tendered contracts to all three of their arbitration-eligible players, Anthony Rendon, Tanner Roark, and Michael A. Taylor.

Rendon, 27, avoided arbitration last January, agreeing on a 1-year/$5.8M deal before going out and putting up a .301/.403/.533 line, with 41 doubles, 25 home runs, 84 walks, and 82 Ks over 147 games and 605 plate appearances, finishing his fifth season in the majors at 142 wRC+ and 6.9 fWAR (which led all National League players).

Rendon set career highs in doubles, HRs, RBIs, walks, batting average, OBP, and SLG.

MLBTraderumors.com projects that the Nationals’ 2011 1st Round pick will get a raise to around $11.5M for 2018.

Roark, 31, endured an up-and-down 2017 campaign, after starting the season with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Over his 32 appearances (30 of them starts), the right-hander went (13-11), putting up a 4.67 ERA, a 4.13 FIP, 64 walks (3.18 BB/9), 166 Ks (8.24 K/9), and a .251/.321/.405 line against in 175 1⁄ 3 IP (as a starter), over which he was worth 2.4 fWAR, down from 3.2 fWAR in his (16-11) campaign in 2016, when he put up a 2.83 ERA, a 3.79 FIP, 73 walks (3.13 BB/9), 172 Ks (7.37 K/9), and a .227/.309/.330 line against in 207 2⁄ 3 IP as a starter.

Roark and the Nationals avoided arbitration last January, when the two sides agreed on a 1-year/$4.315M deal. MLBTR projects a raise to $7.5M for Roark in 2018.

Taylor, 26, got another opportunity to claim the center field job in the nation’s capital when Adam Eaton was injured in late April, and though he dealt with injuries that cost him some time on the DL, he had a breakout campaign, putting up a .271/.320/.486 line with 23 doubles and 19 home runs in 118 games and 432 PAs, over which he was worth 3.1 fWAR, earning a Gold Glove nomination for his defensive work in center field.

Taylor, who earned $557,900 in 2017, set career marks in doubles, triples, home runs, stolen bases (17), and runs scored (55), and posted a career-high 30 multi-hit games.

Taylor is arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter, and due a raise to around $2.3M according to MLBTR’s projections.