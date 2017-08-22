WATCH: 13-year-old Little Leaguer flexes his home run hitting muscles at an MLB park

A few weeks ago the world was introduced to Little League sensation Jayce Blalock, a 13-year-old from Georgia. He crushed a massive home run in the southeast regional elimination game earlier this month.

On Tuesday the Atlanta Braves invited the young hometown slugger to take batting practice at SunTrust Park, and Blalock managed to clear the wall with a home run. Check it out:

Upon further review, 13-year-old Jayce Blalock went mammo!



Yes, 13. pic.twitter.com/oOPJfbnVLp — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 22, 2017

I don't know what "mammo" stands for, but a 13-year-old kid hitting a home run at a big league park? That is crazy impressive. Something tells me this won't be the last time we hard about young Mr. Blalock.