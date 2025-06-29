New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge homered twice on Sunday in a blowout victory against the Athletics (box score), giving him 30 home runs on the season and even greater historic standing.

Judge, who has now homered 30-plus times before the All-Star Game on four occasions, surpassed Lou Gehrig for the most multi-homer games in Yankees franchise history, according to MLB.com. Judge's 44 multi-homer games puts him two games behind Mickey Mantle and -- remarkably -- 24 games back of (who else?) Babe Ruth.

Judge has now notched five consecutive 30-plus homer seasons, the third-longest streak in Yankees franchise history since 1950. The only Yankees with longer streaks? The aforementioned Mantle (eight years in a row) and Alex Rodriguez (seven). He and Mark McGwire are the only players to hit 30-plus home runs before the All-Star break four times.

Here's a look at each of Judge's home runs, starting with No. 29:

And here's No. 30:

Additionally, Judge is just the third player in Major League Baseball history to have multiple seasons in which they recorded at least 50 extra-base hits before July. Judge joins Ken Griffey Jr. and David Ortiz in that respect.

Judge, recently named an All-Star starter, entered Sunday hitting .354/.456/.705 (222 OPS+) with 28 home runs and 63 runs batted in. His contributions are worth an estimated 5.7 Wins Above Replacement, per the calculations housed at Baseball Reference. There's a long way to go this season, but it seems plausible that Judge wins his third Most Valuable Player Award in four years.

The Yankees will hit the road after Sunday's game, jetting to Toronto for four games against the Blue Jays before returning to New York for a three-game set at Citi Field against the Mets.