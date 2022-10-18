Every baseball fan knows the story of 2022 Aaron Judge by now. Heck, even college football fans know about it due to all the cutting in for his at-bats late in the season on his way to 62 home runs. But the first two games of the ALDS against the Guardians were not kind to Judge, as the hulking outfielder struggled mightily, so much so, in fact, that he was being booed in Yankee Stadium. The likely MVP being booed at home over a two-game sample!

Fast forward to the deciding Game 5 Tuesday and Judge was being showered with cheers after clubbing this home run.

Judge woke up this series before Game 5. He homered in Game 3 and had much better swings in Cleveland. He did strike out in the first inning in this one, but he's already made up for it by hitting another homer. This shot to right-center traveled 394 feet.

The Yankees took a 4-0 lead with that blast before the Guardians got one back in the top of the third. Follow Game 5 live here on CBS Sports!

Given that this is Game 5 in a five-game series, it's a "do-or-die" or "win-or-go-home" or however one would like to frame it. In such games, Judge now has four career homers. That's the most in history, breaking a tie from a group that teammate Giancarlo Stanton joined in the first inning. The only other players with three homers in do-or-die playoff games: the aforementioned Stanton, Didi Gregorius, Yogi Berra, Troy O'Leary and Moose Skowron.