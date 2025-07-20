New York Yankees slugger and reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge notched career home run No. 350 just a few days prior. On Sunday in the rubber match against the Atlanta Braves (NYY-ATL GameTracker), he notched career homer No. 351. Here's a look at his first-inning blast:

That one came at the expense of a Grant Holmes cutter, and it left the bat at 110.2 mph and traveled 409 feet to right center. As it turns out, homer no. 351 for Judge is also a milestone, and that's because of his increasingly prominent place in Yankees franchise history. Here's a look at the updated Yankees franchise leaders in home runs:

Player Career home runs with Yankees 1. Babe Ruth 659 2. Mickey Mantle 536 3. Lou Gehrig 493 4. Joe DiMaggio 361 5. Yogi Berra 358 T-6. Aaron Judge, Alex Rodriguez 351 8. Bernie Williams 287 9. Jorge Posada 275 10. Derek Jeter 260

As you can see, Judge is now tied with A-Rod for sixth place on the all-time list. Whereas Judge is a Yankees lifer thus far, A-Rod had 696 home runs overall (189 with the Mariners and 156 in just three seasons with the Rangers). On the Yankees list, though, they're now equals. Judge, barring injury, will probably be alone in fourth place before the current season is over.

Speaking of the current season, as of his 351st homer, Judge in 2025 is now slashing .354/.459/.729 with 36 home runs and 82 RBI. He's the favorite to repeat as American League MVP (and win the hardware for the third time in the last four seasons) at -650, per BetMGM, and he's also got a shot at the Triple Crown. Judge leads the AL in batting average by a huge margin over Jacob Wilson of the Athletics, and he trails Cal Raleigh of the Mariners by one RBI and two home runs. All of that is to say, Judge remains the best hitter in baseball, and he's soon to be walking among the inner-circle Yankee gods when it comes to home runs. In related matters, he's looking more and more like a future Hall of Famer.

As for Judge's 2025 Yankees, they entered Sunday with a record of 54-44 and an AL-best run differential of plus-110. That record is good for second place in the AL East, three games behind the Blue Jays, and top wild-card position in the AL.