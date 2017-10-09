WATCH: Aaron Judge uses every bit of his height to rob the Indians of a home run

In the top of the sixth inning between the Indians and Yankees (follow GameTracker live), Tribe shortstop Francisco Lindor appeared to be breaking a scoreless tie with a two-run homer. Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge had other ideas, however.

The 6-foot-7 frame came in handy, of course, but Judge played that perfectly from the get-go. Big ups to the big man. All freaking rise.

Of course, the Yankees still have work to do. As of this writing, Indians starter Carlos Carrasco has completely kept them in check and the Indians hold a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-five ALDS.