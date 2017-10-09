WATCH: Aaron Judge uses every bit of his height to rob the Indians of a home run

Franciso Lindor nearly had a home run, but Aaron Judge had something to say about it

In the top of the sixth inning between the Indians and Yankees (follow GameTracker live), Tribe shortstop Francisco Lindor appeared to be breaking a scoreless tie with a two-run homer. Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge had other ideas, however. 

The 6-foot-7 frame came in handy, of course, but Judge played that perfectly from the get-go. Big ups to the big man. All freaking rise. 

Of course, the Yankees still have work to do. As of this writing, Indians starter Carlos Carrasco has completely kept them in check and the Indians hold a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-five ALDS. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

