WATCH: Adam Engel commits wall-scaling theft of a would-be Astros home run

White Sox rookie center fielder Adam Engel is having a rough year with the bat, but he can make some dazzling plays in the field. Case in point, his robbery of Astros catcher Brian McCann on Tuesday night.

Enjoy:

Engel in the Outfield. pic.twitter.com/0U4FyV1QV7 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 9, 2017

Beauty. Full extension, perfect timing and he even had to keep his glove in front of one from a would-be meddling fan. Another aspect that flies under the radar there is having to know exactly where on the field he is while tracking the ball.

Just an all-around masterpiece. Well done, Mr. Engel.