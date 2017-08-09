WATCH: Adam Engel commits wall-scaling theft of a would-be Astros home run

White Sox rookie center fielder Adam Engel is having a rough year with the bat, but he can make some dazzling plays in the field. Case in point, his robbery of Astros catcher Brian McCann on Tuesday night. 

Enjoy: 

Beauty. Full extension, perfect timing and he even had to keep his glove in front of one from a would-be meddling fan. Another aspect that flies under the radar there is having to know exactly where on the field he is while tracking the ball.

Just an all-around masterpiece. Well done, Mr. Engel. 

