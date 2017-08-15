WATCH: All-around good guy Tim Tebow makes a grandmother's day

Tim Tebow is of course a former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback who's now working his way through the Mets' minor-league system as an outfielder. You may have heard about that. He has steadily improved at the plate this season, and he continues to make a difference in the lives of his many fans. A few days ago, we pointed out a game in which he stopped what he was doing on the on-deck circle to greet a young boy with autism just before hitting a three-run homer.

The latest example of his simple generosity on this front can be seen above ...

As you can see, Miss Margaret was very clearly touched and uplifted by Tebow's gesture. As her grandson says, Tebow's gesture gave her the "biggest smile she's had since her stroke."

Good work, Tim Tebow. And here's to you, Miss Margaret.