Watch Angels' Shohei Ohtani vs. Astros: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The two best teams in the AL West face off in a pivotal early-season series starting on Tuesday, as the Angels try to snatch first place back from the defending champion Astros. The Astros currently lead the AL West by half a game, and they're hoping to retain that title behind Jose Altuve and co.

For the Angels, Shohei Ohtani will try to bounce back from a tough start against the Red Sox in his last outing after starting the season scorching hot. Ohtani went just two innings and gave up three runs with two walks, as the Angels fell to the Red Sox 10-1. In his previous two starts, Ohtani was 2-0 with 18 strikeouts against the Athletics in both starts. He'll try to return to that form against another good team.

The Astros will be fielding Charlie Morton, who has been on fire at 3-0 with an ERA of just 0.72 and 32 strikeouts. Morton wasn't the Astros' No. 1 coming into the season, but he has been outstanding so far. He'll try to keep that heat going against a lineup that features the best hitter in baseball, Mike Trout.

