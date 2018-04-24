Watch Angels' Shohei Ohtani vs. Astros: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Shohei Ohtani's life won't be getting any easier as he faces off against the defending champions
The two best teams in the AL West face off in a pivotal early-season series starting on Tuesday, as the Angels try to snatch first place back from the defending champion Astros. The Astros currently lead the AL West by half a game, and they're hoping to retain that title behind Jose Altuve and co.
For the Angels, Shohei Ohtani will try to bounce back from a tough start against the Red Sox in his last outing after starting the season scorching hot. Ohtani went just two innings and gave up three runs with two walks, as the Angels fell to the Red Sox 10-1. In his previous two starts, Ohtani was 2-0 with 18 strikeouts against the Athletics in both starts. He'll try to return to that form against another good team.
The Astros will be fielding Charlie Morton, who has been on fire at 3-0 with an ERA of just 0.72 and 32 strikeouts. Morton wasn't the Astros' No. 1 coming into the season, but he has been outstanding so far. He'll try to keep that heat going against a lineup that features the best hitter in baseball, Mike Trout.
Here's how you can watch the Angels and Astros on Tuesday night:
- Date: Tuesday, April 24
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
- Starting Pitchers: LAA -- Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 3.60 ERA) vs. HOU -- Charlie Morton (3-0, 0.72 ERA)
- TV Channel: ATSW, FSW (check local listings)
- Local Stream: Angels fans in the Los Angeles market and Astros fans in the Houston market can stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Out of market stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
