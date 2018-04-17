Watch Angels' Shohei Ohtani vs. Red Sox: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Shohei Ohtani and the Angels face off against one of the best teams in baseball in the Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are out of the frying pan and into the fire. After winning a series against the Yankees and sweeping the Orioles, Boston heads west to take on the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani, who has more than lived up to his billing as baseball's next big thing. It's a tough stretch for Boston, but they're up to the task. Now 13-2, the Sox are a half game better than the 13-3 Angels, and both teams lead their divisions.
For the Red Sox, David Price is expected to take the mound. After being handed his first loss in his last outing against the Yankees, Price will try to bounce back against an Angels lineup that features a few players on red-hot starts. Price looked excellent in his first two starts, but he made it only one inning in which he gave up four runs against the Yankees in a game that turned ugly.
Ohtani, meanwhile, is 2-0 pitching so far this season, and he's looked good doing it. In his last start, Ohtani went seven innings, giving up only one hit and garnering 12 strikeouts. He'll have his work cut out for him against a Red Sox batting order that has feasted on opposing pitching so far this season.
Here's how you can watch the Red Sox and Angels on Tuesday night:
- Date: Tuesday, April 17
- Time: 10:07 p.m. ET
- Location: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California
- Starting Pitchers: BOS -- David Price (1-1, 2.40 ERA) vs. LAA -- Shohei Ohtani (2-0, 2.08 ERA)
- TV Channel: NESN, Fox Sports West (check local listings)
- Local Stream: Red Sox fans in the Boston market and Angels fans in the Los Angeles market can stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Out of market stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
