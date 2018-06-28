Watch Arkansas vs. Oregon State: 2018 College World Series date, time, channel, stream
The Razorbacks are just one win away from their first national title while the Beavers are chasing a third
After winning the first game of the College World Series, Arkansas is now going to be forced into a rubber match against Oregon State, which came away from a 5-3 win after a devastating error from Arkansas in which a popped up ball landed between three Arkansas players. The error gave Oregon State new life, and it rallied in the ninth inning. Arkansas must now shake that fatal mistake off to win a pivotal Game 3. The game was Arkansas' first loss of the season when it was leading after eight innings.
Arkansas is seeking its first College World Series championship, with its only other appearance coming in 1979. The Beavers, meanwhile, are looking for their third after winning back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007.
It comes down to a best-of-3 series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Here's what to know about each game.
Game 1: Arkansas 4, Oregon State 1 (Arkansas leads 1-0)
Game 2: Oregon State 5, Arkansas 3 (Series tied 1-1)
Game 3 (If necessary): Arkansas vs. Oregon State
- Date: Thursday, June 28
- Time: TBA
- Location: TD Ameritrade Park -- Omaha, Nebraska
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
