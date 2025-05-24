Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. announced his return to the majors in the loudest and earliest way possible on Friday night against the San Diego Padres. Against the first MLB pitch he's seen since he tore the ACL in his left knee on May 26 of last year, Acuña did this:

That's a 467-foot no-doubter that left the bat at a robust 115.5 mph, all at the expense of a Nick Pivetta fastball -- the first pitch from Pivetta that Acuña had seen in his entire career. That's Acuña's first home run since May 24 of last year, or almost exactly one year ago.

This one was so special, it merited the "alternative angle" treatment:

Acuña crushed the ball during his minor-league rehab assignment, and the Braves took a conservative approach in his return to the majors. Acuña previously tore the ACL in his right knee back in 2021 and returned to the majors in less than 10 months. What ensued was one of the worst seasons of his career (albeit still a solid season, but Acuña's standards are higher than most). No doubt Acuña and the club are hoping the more methodical return to action will lead to a stronger season. Indeed, Acuña singled up the middle in his second at-bat on Friday.

Whatever the case, Acuña's going to be a boon to the Braves' hopes in the competitive National League East. Acuña's position of right field has heretofore been a weak spot for the Braves, as his replacements at the corner spot have combined to hit just .242/.294/.388 with three home runs in 165 at-bats. If the 27-year-old Acuña is anywhere close to the MVP form he flashed in 2023, then he's going to give Atlanta a major upgrade in right and at the top of the lineup.

The Braves, thanks largely to their 0-7 start to the season, entered Friday's contest with a 24-24 record and in third place in the NL East. Acuña's return -- and the promise of vintage production seen above -- raise the club's profile moving forward.