WATCH: A's rookie Sean Murphy hits first home run with parents attending his MLB debut

There are very few moments in sports like when a player records his first major league hit.

In Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy recorded his first hit in his MLB debut -- a home run in just his second-career at-bat.

Following the ball landing over the fence, Murphy's family, who were in attendance at RingCentral Coliseum, displayed a huge amount of excitement.

Sean's family is here, and we catch stop watching this 💚💛#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/zJdkcLxmmp — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 5, 2019

Murphy ripped an 0-1 pitch from Jake Jewell over the right centerfield fence to extend Oakland's lead to 2-0. The Athletics prospect went 1-for-3 with the impressive home run and was one of three Oakland players to knock in a run in the victory.

"He's here for a reason," manager Bob Melvin said before the game. "He's not just going to sit around. He will get his share of starts."

Murphy was originally a third round pick of the Athletics back in 2016. In just 31 games with the Triple A affiliate Las Vegas Aviators of the Pacific Coast League, the catcher hit .308 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs while also recording 31 stolen bases.

The 4-0 win by the Athletics was huge for the franchise in terms of the standings. Oakland is currently leading the Cleveland Indians by 0.5 games for the second Wild Card spot in the American League with just a few weeks remaining in the season.