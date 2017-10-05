WATCH: Astros hit back-to-back homers off Red Sox ace Chris Sale in ALDS Game 1

If there's been any lesson in the first three 2017 MLB playoftf games, it's that fans shouldn't miss the first inning. The AL Wild Card saw three home runs and six runs total in the first. The NL Wild Card saw the Diamondbacks get a three-run homer and in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Red Sox Thursday afternoon, the Astros took a 2-0 lead (GameTracker) in the bottom of the first in the most dramatic fashion: Back-to-back homers from Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve. They did so off AL Cy Young contender and Red Sox ace Chris Sale, too.

Here's the shot from possible AL MVP Altuve:

At 5-foot-6, Altuve is a diminutive player, but that was a Big Boy home run. Just crushed over the high brick wall in the alley off one of the best pitchers in baseball. As has been noted here in recent days, Sale has been homer-prone recently, but this is still quite the feat for the Astros.

In fact, it's only the second time in Astros' postseason history that they clubbed back-to-back home runs: