Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was ejected during the top of the ninth inning of Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres for removing his cleat and sock in protest of a call. Altuve was attempting to demonstrate to plate umpire Brennan Miller that a ball that was deemed fair -- and that had been converted into a ground out to end the top half of the frame in what was a tied game -- had actually been fouled off his foot, and that he had the mark to prove it.

Miller, however, did not humor Altuve's attempt at clarity, instead tossing him from the contest to record Altuve's second ejection of the season (and third of his career). Here's a look at how the scene played out:

A slow motion replay shown on the Astros' broadcast made it clear that the ball did deflect off the toe area of Altuve's foot, validating his claim that the play should have been ruled dead and he should have been allowed to continue his at-bat.

"It was a foul ball," Altuve told reporters after the game. "It was obvious. I just wanted my at-bat against [Robert] Suarez. I know he's great, but I wanted to keep battling against him."

The Astros would go on to secure a 4-3 victory in the 10th inning, as outfielder Kyle Tucker singled in a run against Adrian Morejon.

"It's a foul ball," Astros manager Joe Espada said. "You have to see the ball once it hits the foot, the flight of the ball, what the ball does. I don't understand. That's twice this year. I have a lot of respect for the umpires. They work hard. There's four out there. For me, you have to be able to see it. They missed that play."

The Astros, now 82-69 on the year, enter Wednesday with a five-game lead in the American League West.