Watch Astros vs. Indians in MLB playoffs: ALDS Game 3 live stream info, TV channel, start time
Houston leads the best-of-five series 2-0 and will try and close things out on the road Monday
The Houston Astros and Cleveland Indians will resume their American League Divisional Series Monday in Cleveland. The Astros staked out a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series with a pair of dominating pitching performances by Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.
The Astros will now turn things over to Dallas Keuchel. He posted a 3.74 ERA in 204 regular-season innings. Keuchel faced Cleveland twice during the regular season. Both times in May. He allowed four runs in five innings the first spin, then threw a quality start his second go around.
Cleveland's hopes, meanwhile, will rest on the hair-covered shoulders of Mike Clevinger. Clevinger accumulated 200 innings during the regular season, tallying a 3.02 ERA and more than a strike out per frame. In two starts against the Astros, he allowed 15 hits and eight runs in 11 2/3 innings. Cleveland will need better than that from him on Monday.
This is a best-of-five series, so it's an elimination game. The Astros can close this down and turn their focus to Game 1 of the ALCS while the Indians need to win three straight here to stay alive.
Here's what you need to know to watch Astros vs. Indians Game 3:
NLDS Game 3: Astros at Indians
- Date: Monday, Oct. 8
- Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV channel: TBS
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
