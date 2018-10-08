Watch Astros vs. Indians in MLB playoffs: Live score, updates, ALDS Game 3 stream info, TV channel, start time

The Houston Astros and Cleveland Indians will resume their American League Divisional Series Monday in Cleveland. The Astros staked out a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series with a pair of dominating pitching performances by Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

The Astros will now turn things over to Dallas Keuchel. He posted a 3.74 ERA in 204 regular-season innings. Keuchel faced Cleveland twice during the regular season. Both times in May. He allowed four runs in five innings the first spin, then threw a quality start his second go around.

Cleveland's hopes, meanwhile, will rest on the hair-covered shoulders of Mike Clevinger. Clevinger accumulated 200 innings during the regular season, tallying a 3.02 ERA and more than a strike out per frame. In two starts against the Astros, he allowed 15 hits and eight runs in 11 2/3 innings. Cleveland will need better than that from him on Monday.

This is a best-of-five series, so it's an elimination game. The Astros can close this down and turn their focus to Game 1 of the ALCS while the Indians need to win three straight here to stay alive.

Here's what you need to know to watch Astros vs. Indians Game 3:

Date : Monday, Oct. 8

Time : 1:30 p.m. ET



Location : Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio



TV channel : TBS



: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio TV channel : TBS



: TBS Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Lineups

Astros: 1. George Springer, CF; 2. Jose Altuve, 2B; 3. Alex Bregman, 3B; 4. Yuli Gurriel, 1B; 5. Marwin Gonzalez, LF; 6. Josh Reddick, RF; 7. Carlos Correa, SS; 8. Brian McCann, C; 9. Tony Kemp, DH.

Indians: 1. Francisco Lindor, SS; 2. Michael Brantley, LF; 3. Jose Ramirez, 2B; 4. Edwin Encarnacion, 1B; 5. Josh Donaldson, 3B; 6. Yandy Diaz, DH; 7. Brandon Guyer, RF; 8. Yan Gomes, C; 9. Jason Kipnis, CF.

