Watch Astros vs. Red Sox in MLB playoffs: Live stream, schedule, TV channel, start time for 2018 ALCS
The ALCS starts Oct. 13 in Boston
The 2018 Major League Baseball postseason has advanced to the point where there are just two American League teams remaining. In the coming days, the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox will compete in a best-of-seven Championship Series, with the winner moving on to the World Series.
The Astros won the AL West after going 103-59 during the regular season. The Red Sox, meanwhile, led baseball with a 108-54 record that resulted in an AL East division crown and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The two sides played seven times during the regular season, with the Astros winning the series 4-3. It's worth noting the Astros outscored the Red Sox by three runs in those games, suggesting they were each close games.
The series gets underway on Saturday, Oct. 13 with and conclude no later than Oct. 21. The games will air on TBS, and can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
Below you'll find the ALCS schedule, scores and results. First, though, let's take a look at the bracket that landed us here:
Now, onto the series schedule:
American League Championship Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Sat., Oct. 13
8 p.m. ET
Houston at Boston
TBS
Sun., Oct. 14
7 p.m. ET
Houston at Boston
TBS
Tue., Oct. 16
TBA
Boston at Houston
TBS
Wed., Oct. 17
TBA
Boston at Houston
TBS
Thur., Oct. 18*
TBA
Boston at Houston
TBS
Sat., Oct. 20*
TBA
Houston at Boston
TBS
Sun., Oct. 21*
TBA
Houston at Boston
TBS
*- if necessary
