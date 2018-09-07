Watch Astros vs. Red Sox on Saturday: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time

This weekend a 2017 ALDS rematch and potential 2018 ALCS preview will be played at Fenway Park in Boston. The Boston Red Sox, owners of baseball's best record, will host the defending World Series champion Houston Astros for three games.

Here is how you catch Saturday's afternoon's nationally televised game:

Date: Saturday, September 8

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Television: Fox Sports 1

The Red Sox go into Friday's series opener with baseball's best record at 97-44 while the Astros are tied with the Yankees for the game's second best record at 87-53. As good as the 'Stros have been this year, they are still 9 1/2 games behind the Red Sox in the standings. Houston has the advantage in run differential, however (plus-235 to plus-223).

Given the standings, it is all but guaranteed the Red Sox and Astros will not meet in the ALDS again this year. The Red Sox are almost certainly going to finish with the league's best record, meaning their ALDS opponent will be the AL Wild Card Game winner. The Astros seem destined for an ALDS matchup with the Indians.

Here are the pitching matchups for this weekend's series at Fenway Park:

The Astros have won 12 of their last 15 games thanks in large part to AL MVP candidate Alex Bregman, who has gone 25 for 56 (.446) with nine doubles, five home runs, and far more walks (10) than strikeouts (3) in the 15 games. Bregman is hitting .298/.399/.557 (164 OPS+) with an MLB best 47 doubles to go with 29 homers.

As for the Red Sox, they have two AL MVP candidates of their own in Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez. Betts leads all players with 9.0 WAR and Martinez is flirting with the Triple Crown. His .335 batting average is tied with Betts for the league lead, his 115 RBI are nine more than any other player, and his 39 home runs are one behind Khris Davis for the MLB lead.

The Red Sox and Astros split a four-game series at Minute Maid Park back in late May/early June. The Red Sox scored 19 runs in the four games. The Astros? 18. This weekend's three-game set will be a good measuring stick for both the Astros and Red Sox, two very good teams with World Series aspirations.