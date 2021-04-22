The Oakland Athletics extended their winning streak to 11 on Wednesday, winning a volatile 10-inning contest against the Minnesota Twins in walk-off fashion. The game featured more than a handful of lead changes and ended with consecutive errors.

The A's fell behind early, with the Twins taking a 1-0 lead on a first-inning home run from Josh Donaldson. Oakland rallied to take a 3-1 lead in the second, and then again to take a 7-4 lead through the third. After consecutive three-run innings, the Twins were up 10-9 heading into the bottom of the sixth. The A's would stay alive with a Matt Chapman sacrifice fly to tie up the game at 10-10 in the bottom of the ninth.

The Twins appeared to have the game in hand in the 10th inning. A two-run home run by Byron Buxton put them up by a 12-10 margin heading into the bottom of the frame. Closer Alex Colomé then retired the first two batters of the inning before a pair of walks and the Twins' defense cost them the game.

First, second baseman Travis Blankenhorn failed to come up with a routine grounder that scored a run. Then, Luis Arraez sailed a routine throw into RingCentral Coliseum's spacious foul territory. Two runners were able to come around and score, sealing the Twins' fate.

The A's received multi-hit efforts from Mark Canha, Jed Lowrie, and Matt Olson. Lowrie continued his 2021 resurgence with a pair of doubles, while Olson delivered two home runs and three runs batted in. Olson has now homered four times and driven in eight runs over the A's last five games.

The A's, who started the season with a 1-7 record, are now 12-7. The Seattle Mariners were off on Thursday, meaning the A's will enter Friday in sole possession of first place in the American League West.