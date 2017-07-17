WATCH: Baseball themed gender reveal goes hilariously wrong when dad takes a pitch

Baseball scouts like to talk about the five tools: hit for average, hit for power, speed, defense, and throwing. Many consider plate discipline the sixth tool. Being able to tell a ball from a strike goes a long way.

Recently an unnamed couple decided to reveal their baby's gender with a baseball themed reveal party. The problem? The father showed a little much plate discipline and took a pitch he should have swung at.

Oh boy. The good news? Everyone got a good laugh out of it, including the mother. That'll be a fun story to share.