WATCH: Benches clear in CPBL game as tempers flare after hit by pitch
Things got heated in pro baseball's first bench-clearing incident of 2020
It's nearly May and without any Major League Baseball due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans are hungry for any kind of new baseball highlights. Luckily, the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL), which is based in Taiwan, kicked its season last week after a month-long delay due to COVID-19. Luckily, the league has already managed to provide plenty of meaningful baseball highlights.
On Sunday, in a rare moment for the CPBL, the Fubon Guardians and the Rakuten Monkeys provided another first for professional baseball in 2020: the initial benches-clearing incident of the year. The Monkeys took issue with Guardians right-hander Henry Sosa pitch location in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two outs, Sosa threw three straight inside fastballs, and then he drilled Monkeys second baseman Kuo Yen-Wen in the lower back.
Here's a look at the benches-clearing brawl, and the pitches that led to it:
Thankfully, no one was seriously injured and no one was ejected either as a result. Although, to be honest, it's probably not ideal to be getting so close to others during this time of social distancing.
The CPBL has been playing its games without any fans in the stands, but the Monkeys have incorporated robot fans at their games. They got their money's worth on Sunday.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kelly: MLB investigation a 'debacle'
MLB hasn't released the findings of its investigation into the 2018 Red Sox
-
All-time lineup: Cincinnati Reds
We're picking a 'Baseball Stars' lineup for each team during April
-
Puig: 2020 MLB season seems unlikely
Puig divulged as much during a recent interview with El Nuevo Herald
-
Arizona plan remains most likely for MLB
There have been plenty of ideas discussed, but no plan has yet been formed or presented to...
-
Who's MLB's next breakout reliever?
Representatives from the Mariners, Yankees and Reds make our list
-
Report: Japanese baseball put on hold
Nippon Professional Baseball remains on hold because of the pandemic
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday