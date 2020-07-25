Watch Now: Reaction: Kyle Hendricks Carries Cubs Past The Brewers ( 2:54 )

Just because the fans are not currently in the stadiums across Major League Baseball doesn't necessarily mean that all the traditions have to come to a screeching halt. This is what Bill Murray and the Chicago Cubs set out to prove during their Friday game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The incredibly famous celebrity superfan was asked to continue the tradition of singing "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch of every Cubs game. Rather than being located where the PA system is, Murray kicked off the gameday tradition from the comfort of, presumably, his couch. To add to the experience, he sang the song with a large stuffed bear at his side.

Despite not being at Wrigley Field and not having a crowd of rabid Cubs fans around him to cheer him on, Murray still put on quite a performance full of the energy that one would expect if this was being done under normal circumstances. He even looked the stuffed bear in the eye to yell "CHICAGO!" in the middle of the song.

Murray, the star of such classics such as Lost In Translation, Groundhog Day and Ghostbusters, has been one of the ball club's most famous fans for quite some time. He was able to parlay his fandom into getting the special privilege of being in the Cubs locker room during their magical 2016 run towards a World Series win that broke the "Curse of the Billy Goat."