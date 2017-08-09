WATCH: Billy Hamilton breaks out Matrix-like moves to make leaping grab at wall

Anyone familiar with Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton knows by now how often he challenges our conception of what is and isn't possible.

For an example, take Hamilton's latest defensive gem in his team's game against the Padres (SD-CIN GameTracker) -- a leaping grab at the wall that robbed San Diego Padres second baseman Carlos Asuaje of extra bases:

There's four impressive aspects here. One, that Hamilton ran a long way in a short time, positioning himself to attempt a play. Two, that he got serious hang time on his leap. Three, that he somehow caught the ball despite most his body and all his momentum pulling him toward the wall. And four, that Hamilton completed the catch after hitting the wall.

Of course, Hamilton seemed to make the catch a little tougher than it needed to be -- it appeared he misread the ball -- but the recovery was fantastic stuff all around from one of baseball's top defenders.

