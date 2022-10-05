Catcher Gabriel Moreno's wait for his first career major-league home run is over. On Wednesday against the Orioles, the Toronto Blue Jays' rookie and top prospect achieved his first blast at the expense of a Mike Baumann slider:

That one left the bat at 102.5 mph and traveled 399 feet. As of that homer, Moreno is now slashing .308/.338/.369 through 24 games. While the raw power hasn't really shown up quite yet -- the homer above notwithstanding -- those are respectable numbers for a rookie who mans a premium position in a year of depressed offensive levels.

The future seems bright for the 22-year-old out of Venezuela. Here's what our R.J. Anderson wrote about Moreno in ranking him as the No. 9 overall prospect in baseball coming into the 2022 season:

"Moreno won't turn 22 years old until February, and he's caught fewer than 200 professional games so far because of the pandemic and a fractured thumb. Even so, his upside and progress on both sides of the ball make him a highly promising backstop prospect. Moreno hit .367/.434/.626 eight home runs in 37 games across three levels last season; he then appeared in 22 games in the Arizona Fall League, where he batted .329/.410/.494 with a walk for every strikeout. In addition to adding strength at the plate, Moreno has improved his receiving capabilities behind it. The eventual implementation of the automated ball-strike system might render some of his work moot, but it speaks well of his eagerness to get better -- and his chances for stardom."

In between his two call-ups to Toronto, Moreno this season batted .315/.386/.420 with 16 doubles in 62 games for Triple-A Buffalo. Moreno and the Blue Jays will open their Wild Card Series at home on Friday against the Seattle Mariners.