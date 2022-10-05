moreno-getty.png
Catcher Gabriel Moreno's wait for his first career major-league home run is over. On Wednesday against the Orioles, the Toronto Blue Jays' rookie and top prospect achieved his first blast at the expense of a Mike Baumann slider: 

That one left the bat at 102.5 mph and traveled 399 feet. As of that homer, Moreno is now slashing .308/.338/.369 through 24 games. While the raw power hasn't really shown up quite yet -- the homer above notwithstanding -- those are respectable numbers for a rookie who mans a premium position in a year of depressed offensive levels. 

The future seems bright for the 22-year-old out of Venezuela. Here's what our R.J. Anderson wrote about Moreno in ranking him as the No. 9 overall prospect in baseball coming into the 2022 season

"Moreno won't turn 22 years old until February, and he's caught fewer than 200 professional games so far because of the pandemic and a fractured thumb. Even so, his upside and progress on both sides of the ball make him a highly promising backstop prospect. Moreno hit .367/.434/.626 eight home runs in 37 games across three levels last season; he then appeared in 22 games in the Arizona Fall League, where he batted .329/.410/.494 with a walk for every strikeout. In addition to adding strength at the plate, Moreno has improved his receiving capabilities behind it. The eventual implementation of the automated ball-strike system might render some of his work moot, but it speaks well of his eagerness to get better -- and his chances for stardom."

In between his two call-ups to Toronto, Moreno this season batted .315/.386/.420 with 16 doubles in 62 games for Triple-A Buffalo. Moreno and the Blue Jays will open their Wild Card Series at home on Friday against the Seattle Mariners