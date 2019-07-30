WATCH: Braves' Freddie Freeman unsure about 'Baby Shark' being played during game
The Atlanta Braves first baseman looked perplexed as he awaited play to resume
If you have children or have been around them for an extended period of time, chances are you've heard the "Baby Shark" song.
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman might not be included in that group.
During Monday's game between the Braves and Washington Nationals, "Baby Shark" was being played at Nationals Park and members of the home team were clapping along to the song. Freeman could be seen with a very perplexed look on his face as he listened and watched what was transpiring.
"Baby Shark" is the current walk-up song for Nationals outfielder Geraldo Parra and has been for nearly the last week. Parra debuted his new walk-up song during a game against the Colorado Rockies last week and the Nationals crowd chomped along with their hands when the music was played.
Much like Monday evening, the Nationals dugout also participated with players like Juan Soto getting involved. There was even a cartoon of Parra chomping on the scoreboard at Nationals Park.
It obviously didn't affect Freeman's concentration too much at the plate, as he went 3-for-4 to go along with a pair of runs scored despite the Braves dropping the game 6-3.
It's unclear what exactly had Freeman so confused about the song, but his facial expressions were truly priceless.
