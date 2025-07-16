ATLANTA -- Major League Baseball and the Atlanta Braves honored the late legend Henry "Hank" Aaron on Tuesday night before the seventh inning of the All-Star Game, five years after his 2021 death.

The capstone of Aaron's remarkable career was his 715th career home run, breaking Babe Ruth's record. Aaron hit it, one of the most famous home runs in baseball history, on April 8, 1974, but the number 715 is what endures. Tuesday's All-Star Game came on July 15 (or 7/15), so there was a little serendipity there.

The Hall of Famer still holds the record for RBI and extra-base hits, though Barry Bonds broke his home run record in 2007.

Aaron's widow, Billye, was in attendance at Truist Park for the incredible honor.

Major League Baseball put together a very cool show, including a firework shot from home plate out toward the outfield to simulate that legendary No. 715 home run. The center field scoreboard showed virtual steps being taken around the bases as if Aaron had just homered and visuals were displayed on the diamond showing some of his most iconic moments.

Let's also note that Aaron holds the record for All-Star Games, as he was a 25-time All-Star during the course of his career. That doesn't feel like a record that can ever be broken, so honoring him at an All-Star Game is fitting.

National League players took batting practice in No. 44 jerseys before the game, another touching honor for the baseball icon.

The All-Star Games always have extra bells and whistles to create an air of it being an extra special event, but this was one of the best touches the league has ever put together.