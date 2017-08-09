WATCH: Braves infielder exits game after suffering a freak injury taking the field

Braves shortstop Johan Camargo was taking the field on Tuesday for the first inning of his team's game against the Phillies (PHI-ATL GameTracker) and fell injured as he went to hop over the first-base line.

Take a look at the Braves' broadcast here, with a replay where Camargo can be seen going down.

"That is unbelievable." A freak accident forces the @Braves to take Johan Camargo out of the game before the 1st pitch. Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/vq7chWx7VV — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) August 8, 2017

The Braves have announced the injury is a hyperextended right knee. That's the diagnosis so far. Camargo is still set to undergo an MRI and other further examination.

Camargo, 23, is hitting .292/.327/.454 with 17 doubles, two triples and three homers in 63 games this year as a rookie.

The obvious replacement for Camargo at shortstop is fellow rookie Dansby Swanson, who exited his game in Triple-A after his team received word of the Camargo injury.

Swanson, 23, was a popular Rookie of the Year pick heading into the season, but he never got going at the big-league level. He's hitting .213/.287/.312 this season in 362 plate appearances.

You can keep up with all the action from Tuesday's full slate of games in our daily recap.