Watch Braves vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 1: MLB playoffs live stream info, TV channel, start time
The Braves and Dodgers will begin their NLDS on Thursday
The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will begin their division series on Thursday evening.
Hyun-Jin Ryu, not Clayton Kershaw, will get the ball for the Dodgers. During the regular season, he notched a 1.97 ERA in 15 starts. He also struck out nearly six batters per walk. Opposing Ryu will be Mike Foltynewicz. In 31 starts, he posted a 2.85 ERA and nearly three strikeouts per walk. He also made his first career All-Star Game.
Here's what you need to know to watch Braves vs. Dodgers Game 1:
NLDS Game 1: Braves vs. Dodgers
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 3
- Time: 8:37 p.m. ET
- Location: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- TV channel: MLB Network
- Streaming: MLB.tv
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
-
