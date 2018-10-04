Watch Braves vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 1: MLB playoffs live updates, stream, TV channel, start time

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will begin their division series on Thursday evening.

Hyun-Jin Ryu, not Clayton Kershaw, will get the ball for the Dodgers. During the regular season, he notched a 1.97 ERA in 15 starts. He also struck out nearly six batters per walk. Opposing Ryu will be Mike Foltynewicz. In 31 starts, he posted a 2.85 ERA and nearly three strikeouts per walk. He also made his first career All-Star Game.

Here's what you need to know to watch Braves vs. Dodgers Game 1:

NLDS Game 1: Braves vs. Dodgers

Date : Thursday, Oct. 3



: Thursday, Oct. 3 Time : 8:37 p.m. ET



: 8:37 p.m. ET Location : Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California



: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California TV channel : MLB Network



: MLB Network Streaming: MLB.tv



MLB.tv Live stats : GameTracker



Live stats : GameTracker

Live updates

