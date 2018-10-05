Watch Braves vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 2: MLB playoffs live stream info, TV channel, start time
The Braves and Dodgers continue their NLDS with Game 2 on Friday
The upstart Atlanta Braves look to hold off the Los Angeles Dodgers from winning another National League pennant as their NL Division Series continues Friday night for Game 2 at Dodger Stadium. The Braves got shut out by the Dodgers thanks to Hyun-Jin Ryu's dominant performance in Game 1.
Clayton Kershaw will be the Dodgers starter in Friday night's game having posted a 9-5 record and 2.73 ERA this season. Kershaw faced the Braves in one game this year, getting the win and going 7 2/3 innings with 8 strikeouts.
Anibal Sanchez is on the mound for Atlanta, and the 34-year-old right-hander went 7-6 this season with a 2.83 ERA. Sanchez saw the Dodgers lineup twice during the regular season, going 1-1 in 11 2/3 innings with 9 strikeouts.
Will the mix of Atlanta's young talent and established veterans be able to steal Game 2 of the NLDS on the road? After all, they are playing with much lower expectations than the Dodgers.
Here's what you need to know to watch Braves vs Dodgers Game 2:
NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. Dodgers
- Date: Friday, Oct. 5
- Time: 9:37 p.m. ET
- Location: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles
- TV channel: FS1
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
-
