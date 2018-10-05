Watch Braves vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 2: MLB playoffs live stream info, TV channel, start time

The upstart Atlanta Braves look to hold off the Los Angeles Dodgers from winning another National League pennant as their NL Division Series continues Friday night for Game 2 at Dodger Stadium. The Braves got shut out by the Dodgers thanks to Hyun-Jin Ryu's dominant performance in Game 1.

Clayton Kershaw will be the Dodgers starter in Friday night's game having posted a 9-5 record and 2.73 ERA this season. Kershaw faced the Braves in one game this year, getting the win and going 7 2/3 innings with 8 strikeouts.

Anibal Sanchez is on the mound for Atlanta, and the 34-year-old right-hander went 7-6 this season with a 2.83 ERA. Sanchez saw the Dodgers lineup twice during the regular season, going 1-1 in 11 2/3 innings with 9 strikeouts.

Will the mix of Atlanta's young talent and established veterans be able to steal Game 2 of the NLDS on the road? After all, they are playing with much lower expectations than the Dodgers.

Here's what you need to know to watch Braves vs Dodgers Game 2:

NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. Dodgers

