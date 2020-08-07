Watch Now: Rosters To Stay At 28 For The Rest Of The Season ( 1:25 )

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has had a rough start to the 2020 MLB season, but during Thursday night's game between the Brewers and White Sox (GameTracker) at Guaranteed Rate Field, the former NL MVP hit his third home run on the season. For this particular one, Yelich kept the solo shot in the yard for an inside-the-park home run. It was one of the strangest home runs you'll see.

In his third at-bat of the game, Yelich took a pitch off lefty Gio Gonzalez deep into the left-field corner. White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez attempted to make the play, but tripped into the outfield netting and got stuck in the seats. It took a minute to recover the ball, and Yelich was able to round the bases in time to score the game-tying run. Take a look:

The wacky homer could be a sign of Yelich turning things around. The 28-year-old entered Thursday having gone 3-for-34 so far this season. Through seven innings of Thursday's game, Yelich recorded three walks, that one RBI and scored two runs, including this impressive slide to beat the tag at home.

Yelich's inside-the-park homer also kicked off a four-run Brewers fifth inning. If Yelich continues to build upon any momentum he garners with each solid at-bat to work out of the slump, it'll bode well for the Brewers as the club tries to catch the first-place Cubs in the NL Central.