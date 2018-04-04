Watch Brewers vs. Cardinals online: MLB live stream info, TV channel, odds, starting pitchers

The Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers figure to be battling all summer long for a spot in the postseason. On Wednesday, they'll conclude a pivotal early-season series.

The Brewers will send Jhoulys Chacin to the mound. Chacin will be making his second start of the season. In his first, he allowed seven hits and four runs in 3 1/3 innings. On the bright side, Chacin has proven to be a decent back-end starter in recent years. Last season, for instance, he tossed 180 innings for the San Diego Padres while managing a 106 ERA+.

Unfortunately for Milwaukee, the Cardinals will counter with staff ace Carlos Martinez. Few pitchers can match Martinez's raw stuff, though he battled with his command in his first start against the New York Mets. He walked six batters in four-plus innings, allowing five runs (four earned) to score. Martinez will try to correct for that against a Milwaukee team whom beat the Cardinals in three of his four starts against them last season.

Here's how you can watch the Brewers and Cardinals come Wednesday evening: