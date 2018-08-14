Watch Brewers vs. Cubs: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Brewers and Cubs begin a huge two-game series on Tuesday, as the Brewers look to gain ground on the Cubs in the NL Central. The Brewers entered the day just three games back of the Cubs, so a road win would be huge to at least stay within a series of Chicago as we inch closer and closer to September.

Jhoulys Chacin will be on the mound for the Brewers, as he tries to improve upon his impressive 11-4 record for Milwaukee. He faces a Cubs team that just took two of three from the Nationals, including a thrilling walk-off grand slam from David Bote. Javier Baez will look to continue his impressive season, as the Cubs' hitters try to continue their impressive late-season hitting from recent years.

The Cubs, meanwhile, will field Jose Quintana. Quintana's 4.28 ERA has yielded a 10-8 record, neither number of which is particularly impressive. The Brewers will looks to Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain to continue their impressive hitting and take at least one game in this mid-week series.

How to watch Brewers vs. Cubs