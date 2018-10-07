Watch Brewers vs. Rockies in MLB playoffs: Live updates, NLDS Game 3 stream info, TV channel, start time
Milwaukee leads the best-of-five series 2-0 after winning both games at home
The Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies will take their best-of-five series to Colorado on Sunday. The Brewers, who lead 2-0, have a chance to punch their ticket to the National League Championship Series with a victory.
The Brewers will send Wade Miley to the mound. He started 16 times during the regular season, posting a 2.57 ERA despite some shaky peripherals. Miley faced the Rockies in early August, allowing three runs in five innings as part of a Brewers loss.
Opposing Miley will be German Marquez, who was last seen in Monday's tiebreaker game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marquez held a 3.77 ERA in 33 regular-season starts, striking out more than four batters per walk issued. He faced the Brewers in early August, striking out nine in seven innings as part of a quality start.
Here's what you need to know to watch Rockies vs. Brewers Game 3:
NLDS Game 3: Rockies vs. Brewers
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 7
- Time: 4:37 p.m. ET
- Location: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- TV channel: MLB Network
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.
Live updates
Be sure to stay up-to-date with live coverage of Rockies-Brewers series below. If the widget does not load, please click here.
