Watch Brewers vs. Rockies in MLB playoffs: Live updates, NLDS Game 3 stream info, TV channel, start time

The Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies will take their best-of-five series to Colorado on Sunday. The Brewers, who lead 2-0, have a chance to punch their ticket to the National League Championship Series with a victory.

The Brewers will send Wade Miley to the mound. He started 16 times during the regular season, posting a 2.57 ERA despite some shaky peripherals. Miley faced the Rockies in early August, allowing three runs in five innings as part of a Brewers loss.

Opposing Miley will be German Marquez, who was last seen in Monday's tiebreaker game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marquez held a 3.77 ERA in 33 regular-season starts, striking out more than four batters per walk issued. He faced the Brewers in early August, striking out nine in seven innings as part of a quality start.

Here's what you need to know to watch Rockies vs. Brewers Game 3:

NLDS Game 3: Rockies vs. Brewers

Date : Sunday, Oct. 7



: Sunday, Oct. 7 Time : 4:37 p.m. ET



: 4:37 p.m. ET Location : Coors Field in Denver, Colorado



: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado TV channel : MLB Network



MLB Network



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



GameTracker

Live updates

