Watch Brewers vs. Rockies in MLB playoffs: NLDS Game 3 live stream info, TV channel, start time
Milwaukee leads the best-of-five series 2-0 after winning both games at home
The Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies will take their best-of-five series to Colorado on Sunday. The Brewers, who lead 2-0, have a chance to punch their ticket to the National League Championship Series with a victory.
The Brewers will send Wade Miley to the mound. He started 16 times during the regular season, posting a 2.57 ERA despite some shaky peripherals. Miley faced the Rockies in early August, allowing three runs in five innings as part of a Brewers loss.
Opposing Miley will be German Marquez, who was last seen in Monday's tiebreaker game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marquez held a 3.77 ERA in 33 regular-season starts, striking out more than four batters per walk issued. He faced the Brewers in early August, striking out nine in seven innings as part of a quality start.
Here's what you need to know to watch Rockies vs. Brewers Game 3:
NLDS Game 3: Rockies vs. Brewers
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 7
- Time: 4:37 p.m. ET
- Location: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- TV channel: MLB Network
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
-
