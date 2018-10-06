Watch Brewers vs. Rockies in MLB playoffs: NLDS Game 3 live stream info, TV channel, start time

Milwaukee leads the best-of-five series 2-0 after winning both games at home

The Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies will take their best-of-five series to Colorado on Sunday. The Brewers, who lead 2-0, have a chance to punch their ticket to the National League Championship Series with a victory.

The Brewers will send Wade Miley to the mound. He started 16 times during the regular season, posting a 2.57 ERA despite some shaky peripherals. Miley faced the Rockies in early August, allowing three runs in five innings as part of a Brewers loss.

Opposing Miley will be German Marquez, who was last seen in Monday's tiebreaker game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marquez held a 3.77 ERA in 33 regular-season starts, striking out more than four batters per walk issued. He faced the Brewers in early August, striking out nine in seven innings as part of a quality start.

Here's what you need to know to watch Rockies vs. Brewers Game 3:

NLDS Game 3: Rockies vs. Brewers

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.      

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories