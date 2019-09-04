WATCH: Cardinals' Paul DeJong records one of the most unusual hits you'll ever see

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is a mighty fine player. To wit, he entered Tuesday night with 24 home runs and a 101 OPS+ on the season. Still, you can excuse anyone who will remember DeJong -- or, at least, his year -- for the wild hit he recorded Tuesday in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants and right-handed pitcher Dereck Rodriguez.

Seriously. Take a look a this thing, which has to be one of the wackiest hits in recent memory -- if not in the sport's history:

The English on this ball was CRAZY. 😱 pic.twitter.com/D8OwtiD1sj — MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2019

Your eyes aren't deceiving you and that isn't an optical illusion. DeJong hit a dribbler that was clearly foul more than halfway down the first-base line. The ball then spun -- presumably with some guidance from an unseen divot -- back into fair territory, and into an area where first baseman Brandon Belt had no chance at making a play.

The whole scene played out slowly enough -- over the course of four or so seconds -- that DeJong was able to reach base.

It's generously said about baseball that you see something new every night. Maybe that isn't true, but it feels true often enough to pass for charming. Thanks to DeJong's oddball hit, it felt true on Tuesday.