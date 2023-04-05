St. Louis Cardinals wunderkind Jordan Walker is in the home run column. Wednesday afternoon, Walker clubbed his first major league home run, a solo blast against Atlanta Braves righty Michael Tonkin at Busch Stadium (GameTracker). Walker entered the game 6 for 20 (.300) with a double on the young season.

Here is Walker's first big league dinger. It left his bat at a robust 104.2 mph.

At 20 years and 218 days, Walker is the youngest Cardinals player to hit a home run since Rick Ankiel on April 26, 2000. Ankiel was 20 years and 282 days old and still a pitcher at the time. The last Cardinals position player younger than Walker to hit a homer was Garry Templeton on Sept. 9, 1979 (20 years and 169 days). Walker is the youngest player to go deep since Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on Sept. 1, 2021 (20 years and 184 days).

Our R.J. Anderson ranked Walker the No. 6 prospect in baseball entering the season. Here's his write-up:

Walker has immense strength, resulting in the kind of raw power that could make him a prototypical middle-of-the-order slugger. In order to fully access that pop, scouts expect that he'll need to continue to learn how to lift the ball more frequently -- last season, more than 45 percent of his batted balls were grounders. (A point in his favor is that most evaluators believe it's easier to train launch angle than exit velocity.) There was always a chance Walker would outgrow the hot corner, and the Cardinals have already taken to cross-training him in the outfield. Whatever position Walker ends up playing, his bat will be the main draw. It's conceivable that he could become the latest young Cardinals hitter to take regular at-bats sometime in 2023.

With Nolan Arenado entrenched at third base, the Cardinals have had Walker play right field exclusively early in the season. Walker slashed .306/.388/.510 with 19 home runs in 119 Double-A games in 2022. The Cardinals put him on their Opening Day roster this season despite zero Triple-A experience.