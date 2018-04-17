Watch Cardinals vs. Cubs: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds, starting pitchers

Both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs haven't been out to super-hot starts, but their upcoming series could give one team a boost over the other. Monday's game was postponed due to snow, but should they play on Tuesday, both teams will have something to play for with the Cubs at .500 on the season and the Cardinals a game ahead of them in the way-too-early-to-matter standings.

With that being said, every streak starts somewhere. The Cardinals will have Adam Wainwright on the mound, who needs to right his own personal ship. Wainwright is 0-2 this year with losses to the Diamondbacks and the Brewers and a 5.05 ERA. His WHIP is currently 1.500 and he has seven strikeouts over 10.2 innings. All of this to say, Wainwright has to pull himself together, and soon, because as the season grinds on the Cardinals' pitching staff could really use him on the back end.

The Cubs, meanwhile, will be fielding Tyler Chatwood, who has similarly struggled on the mound. He also sports an 0-2 record with a 4.91 ERA, and a WHIP of 1.818. Chatwood is yet to really find a rhythm (he went 8-15 last season), and there's a chance the Cubs will need to break out the bats to take the first game of this series. Both teams might put up runs in this game, presuming the weather doesn't make hitting impossible, but it's supposed to be relatively mild at Wrigley on Tuesday, albeit a little cold.

Here's how you can watch the Cardinals and Cubs on Tuesday night: