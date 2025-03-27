NEW YORK -- For the first time in franchise history, the New York Yankees are batting a catcher in the leadoff spot Thursday, and it did not take Austin Wells long to make an impact on Opening Day (GameTracker). Wells sent Freddy Peralta's third pitch into Yankee Stadium's short right field porch for a leadoff homer a quick 1-0 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Here is the Wells homer that opened the new season for the Yankees. This is, if you can believe it, the first leadoff home run on Opening Day in Yankees history:

Wells is the first catcher to hit leadoff for the Yankees at any point in the season, not just on Opening Day. In fact, prior to Thursday, the Yankees were the only team in baseball to never have a catcher hit leadoff at least once in their history.

Needless to say, catchers don't hit leadoff very often. They're typically slow and not the best hitters, and usually find themselves at the bottom of the order. Jason Kendall started 453 games at leadoff in his career, far and away the most by a catcher. Roger Bresnahan is a distant second with 66 career starts at leadoff. Wells could pass him this season.

Wells, 25, slugged 13 home runs and finished third in the AL Rookie of the Year voting last season. The Yankees lack an obvious leadoff candidate and Wells is one of their top on-base threats against right-handed pitchers. They may bat someone else leadoff against lefties, but, against righties, it will be Wells' job.

The Yankees went 94-68 last season and lost the World Series to their Los Angeles Dodgers. Shortstop Anthony Volpe hit leadoff most of the season before Gleyber Torres, now with the Detroit Tigers, took over in August and carried the job through October.