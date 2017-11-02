WATCH: Celebrate with Astros fans at Dodger Stadium after 2017 World Series win

The Astros had a healthy contingent of fans on hand for Game 7

LOS ANGELES -- According to cave etchings and town criers, the Astros prevailed over the Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series by a score of 5-1 (box score). The win clinched the Astros' first belt and title in franchise history. 

Even though Game 7 unfolded in Dodger Stadium -- 1,550 miles from Minute Maid Park by motorcar -- a healthy contingent of Astros rooters showed up to witness history. First, here's a glimpse of those lucky enough to afford tickets in tantalizing proximity to the visitors' dugout ... 

20171101-213742-astros-fans-2.jpg
CBS Sports

And good for them. We, however, took it upon ourselves to dwell among the Astros partisans perched way up in Reserve Section 52. Let's hang with them for a moment on the occasion of the final out of the 2017 World Series ... 

Houston in the house, people. Houston in the house. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

